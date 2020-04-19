UBS Group AG Has $906,000 Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 768.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Delphi Technologies worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,245,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLPH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $709.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

