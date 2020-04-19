UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 611.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $34.76 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $76.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

