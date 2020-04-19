UBS Group AG Sells 57,745 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,769 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 57,745 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 249,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

