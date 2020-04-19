UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 197.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Tupperware Brands worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUP. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 236,021 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 442,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 158,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

TUP stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $98.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.73). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

