UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of York Water worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of York Water by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of York Water by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of York Water by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on YORW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. York Water Co has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.92 million, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 27.92%. Analysts expect that York Water Co will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. York Water’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

