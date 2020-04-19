UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 222.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Bloom Energy worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bloom Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Bloom Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. Bloom Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $375,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,578 shares of company stock worth $1,306,314 in the last 90 days. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

