Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Spartan Motors worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 78,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $150,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,725,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPAR stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.61 million, a P/E ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.52. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Motors Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

