UBS Group AG Has $867,000 Position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 55,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

