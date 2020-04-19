Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $2,643,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Shares of SAFM opened at $128.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

