UBS Group AG Buys 3,396 Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIQ. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

