UBS Group AG Purchases 10,484 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 430.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of WOOD stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $67.54.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.