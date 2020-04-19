UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cinemark by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 139,884 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cinemark by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 671,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 66,290 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

