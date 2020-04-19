Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Varex Imaging worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $872.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.