UBS Group AG Buys 19,661 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 672,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 295,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 476,200 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

LBRT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.87. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

