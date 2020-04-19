UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Matrix Service worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTRX. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of MTRX opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Matrix Service Co has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $225.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

