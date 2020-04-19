UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

BKF stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $47.21.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

