SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLB. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,262,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,937,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $335,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLB opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.