All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

All-American Sportpark Inc (OTCMKTS:AASP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.30. All-American Sportpark shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

All-American Sportpark Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AASP)

All-American Sportpark, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

All-American Sportpark Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36
