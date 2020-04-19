Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 14.1% in March

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,500 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 499,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACER opened at $2.08 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

