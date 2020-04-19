Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.19 Million

Brokerages expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post sales of $256.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.08 million and the highest is $265.37 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $326.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $704.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.62 million to $788.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $690.59 million, with estimates ranging from $389.54 million to $919.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.54.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 2.73. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

