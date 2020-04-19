First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 8,460,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $86,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,133.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466 in the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.