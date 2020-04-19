Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 4,857,800 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

