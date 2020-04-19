German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 659,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $402,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,839.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,847 shares of company stock valued at $858,486. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after buying an additional 75,945 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

