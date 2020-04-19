ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ALNPY stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANA HOLDINGS IN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About ANA HOLDINGS IN/S

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

