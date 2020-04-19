Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BRID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Bridgford Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

NASDAQ BRID opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. Bridgford Foods has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $173.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

