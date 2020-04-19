Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post sales of $54.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.98 million to $55.40 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $43.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $231.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.80 million to $234.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $250.01 million, with estimates ranging from $244.80 million to $257.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLNW shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.21.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $814,890. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLNW opened at $5.96 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

