Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Update

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 7,920,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of DISCK opened at $20.20 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.