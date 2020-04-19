BAE Systems (LON:BA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 558.40 ($7.35) on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 534.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 576.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) price objective (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 691 ($9.09).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

