Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.83

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.83 and traded as low as $10.55. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 14,527 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 13.57%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, insider Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $39,832.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,642.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,330 shares of company stock valued at $112,075 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,807,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

