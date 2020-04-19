-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.02. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $85.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $120,484.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,486.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,876 shares of company stock valued at $745,654 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth $7,313,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 744.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 203,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.58 million, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

