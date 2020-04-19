ZZLL Information Technology (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of ZZLL Information Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. ZZLL Information Technology shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

ZZLL Information Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZZLL)

ZZLL Information Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business-sales services via Web portals. It also offers syndicated video media to news organizations in the Asia Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Green Standard Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ZZLL Information Technology, Inc May 2016.

