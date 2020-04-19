MC Mining (LON:MCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.30

MC Mining Ltd (LON:MCM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.30 and traded as low as $8.02. MC Mining shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MC Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get MC Mining alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.