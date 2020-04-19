Brokerages Expect Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yirendai’s earnings. Yirendai posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yirendai will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yirendai.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $3.08. The company had revenue of $339.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.08 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yirendai during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yirendai by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRD stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $348.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.91. Yirendai has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

