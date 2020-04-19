InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given $12.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:LUMO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InflaRx an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InflaRx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

InflaRx stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.54. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 4,592.84%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

About InflaRx

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

