Analysts Expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. Airgain had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 1.66%.

AIRG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Airgain from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Airgain by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.56. Airgain has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

