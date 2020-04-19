$0.77 EPS Expected for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.83. Medpace reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medpace from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Medpace by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Medpace by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Medpace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $87.68 on Thursday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

