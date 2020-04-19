Analysts Expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Talend posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Talend had a negative return on equity of 157.09% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talend has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $82,855.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,277.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Talend by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $780.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

