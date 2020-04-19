-$0.30 EPS Expected for Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Nexa Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nexa Resources.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.00 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEXA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NEXA opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.15. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,831,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.