Zacks: Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.02) and the highest is ($1.85). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.12) to ($5.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($9.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.15) to ($7.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.38. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $257.96.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,194,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,493,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,882,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

