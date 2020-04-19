Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.62. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $394.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.21. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $24.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

