$2.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will announce earnings per share of $2.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92. Spire posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SR. FIX began coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti began coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Spire has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.6225 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Spire by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Spire by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Spire by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

