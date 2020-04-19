Zacks: Analysts Expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). Forescout Technologies posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSCT. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $130,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $230,185.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,174 shares of company stock worth $1,693,969. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,548,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 375.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

