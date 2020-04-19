Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.59. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

CCNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 5,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $16.58 on Thursday. CNB Financial has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $239.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

