Zacks: Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

EGHT opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,334,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

