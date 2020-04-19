Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Itamar Medical from $19.50 to $17.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Itamar Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITMR opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

