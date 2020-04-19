MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. MorphoSys reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MorphoSys.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE MOR opened at $25.81 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

