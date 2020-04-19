Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Supervielle’s earnings. Grupo Supervielle reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grupo Supervielle.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.05 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUPV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NYSE:SUPV opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 24.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 71.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

