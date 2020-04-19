Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Twitter were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,684 shares of company stock worth $9,313,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Twitter from $44.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

