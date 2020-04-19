Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Twitter were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE TWTR opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,684 shares of company stock worth $9,313,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Twitter from $44.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.
Twitter Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
