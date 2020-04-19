Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

