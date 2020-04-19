Exane Derivatives Purchases New Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 694,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $21,877,487.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

